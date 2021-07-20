Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 2:21 PM

Max Gross

A continuance has been granted on behalf of the defense in the murder trial against Dalton Taylor who is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Speck in July 2019. A motions hearing was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Washington County Courthouse.

Tulsa attorney Mark Cagle filed a motion for continuance. Cagle cited personal issues that would prevent him from adequately representing the defendant. The hearing was conducted over the phone without Taylor or his attorney present in the courtroom.

The victim’s father was permitted to give a statement. The man said he is against continuing the matter and has been waiting for his day in court for the last two years.

Special judge Bo Estes granted the motion from the defense. The matter is now set to go to trial on August 30 in front of a Washington County jury. Taylor remains out of custody after posting a bond that was reduced to $100,000.