With a trial for murder in the first degree less than a week away, defense counsel for Terry Donaldson Jr. has filed a motion to prevent two pending cases against Donaldson from being joined together. On top of the alleged August 2018 murder of Gregg Meidl, Donaldson is also being charged with first degree burglary and attempted robbery with a weapon for an incident that occurred in the hours prior.

Defense attorney Travis Smith wrote in a motion that the defense would request a continuance if the joinder were allowed. Smith cited lack of evidence being presented to the defense as reasoning.

Donaldson’s trial is set to begin on February 5. Trial has already been delayed two previous times in this matter. Two co-defendants, Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander each accepted deals in exchange for guilty pleas on second degree murder charges. Both are expected to testify against Donaldson according to their agreements.