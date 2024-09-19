Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in a residential area of Bartlesville. The crash, involving three vehicles, took place at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Brookline.

Authorities have advised residents and motorists to avoid the area while emergency services work to clear the crash site. Delays and road closures are expected until the scene is secured and traffic can resume as normal.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area. Further updates will be provided once the scene is cleared and normal traffic flow is restored.

(photo: Susie Parks)